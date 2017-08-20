SummerSlam 2017: Naomi (c) vs. Natalya [Previous Article] - [Next Article] - [Contact Author] - [Forums] Follow @RajahNews



- Naomi (c) vs. Natalya: Natalya wears a Bret Hart style jacket to the ring. Natalya starts off strong and backs Naomi into the corner, then hits a side suplex and a dropkick. Naomi comes back with a kick and an uppercut. The action spills outside where Naomi hits a blockbuster off the ring steps on Natalya. Natalya comes back with a slingshot into the ring post for a two count. Natalya stomps a mudhole on Naomi in the corner and keeps her down with a chin lock. Naomi comes back with some kicks and a Michinoku Driver for a two count. Natalya takes control of the match again and heads up top, but Natalya meets her on the turnbuckle and hits a Russian Leg sweep off the middle rope. Natalya goes for a spinning elbow, but Natalya ducks it and hits a spinning heel kick. Naomi follows up with a headscissor driver for a two count. Natalya comes back with kicks and follows up with a slingshot leg drop for a two count. Natalya goes for a choke but Natalya fights her way out and goes right into a Sharpshooter. Natalya reverses and sends Natalya flying into the turnbuckle. Naomi goes for a split legged moonsault but Natalya blocks it with her knees and locks Naomi in the Sharpshooter again. Naomi taps out and Natalya is the new Women's Champ. Naomi cries in the ring as Natalya holds up the Women's title belt in the air and celebrates. Winner & new Women's Champion Natalya





