SummerSlam 2017: Big Cass vs. Big Show

- Enzo Amore comes out and cuts a promo about wanting money, power and respect. Enzo says if Cass wants protection from Enzo he should lock him in a prison not a shark cage.

- Big Cass vs. Big Show: Enzo steps into the shark cage as Cass makes his entrance, and Enzo is lifted high above the ring before Big Show comes out. The opening bell sounds and Big Show backs Cass into the corner and lays into him with punches. The shark cage doesn't appear to be very high above Show and Cass' heads, and Enzo dances in it as Big Show beats down Cass below. Big Show hits a side walk slam and goes for a Vader bomb but misses. Cass starts firing up but Big Show shuts him don with a punch. Cass comes back with a boot to the midsection then he kicks Big Show in his injured hand. Cass stomps on Big Show's wrapped up hand and Show sells the injury. Cass puts Big Show in a shoulder hold and continues working on the bad hand. Big Show comes back with a chokeslam with his good hand for a two count. Cass comes back with more offense on Big Show's bad hand and grounds the Big Show. Enzo starts shedding his clothing and trying to slide through the bars of the shark cage. Enzo pours lubricant all over his body and slides through the bars on the cage, then he drops down to the ring. As soon as Enzo drops to his feet on the ring surface, Cass drops him with a big boot. Big show follows up with a big boot on the Big Show, but Show kicks out at two. Cass delivers another big boot and follows up with an Empire Elbow.

Winner: Big Cass

