SummerSlam 2017: Randy Orton vs. Rusev, Kurt Angle/Daniel Bryan Segment

- Kurt Angle is backstage on the cell phone when Daniel Bryan comes in. Kurt Angle says it's okay that his son lost tonight because you learn more from your failures, "I sure did." They briefly talk about which of their shows' world titles is superior then duel "Yes!" and "No!" chants before we go to the next match.

- Randy Orton vs. Rusev: As Orton is making his entrance and standing on the corner, Rusev runs in and attacks him from behind. Rusev beats down Orton until the ref pulls him off and allows Orton to recover before calling for the opening bell. The opening bell rings and almost immediately Orton runs up and hits an RKO on Rusev. Orton immediately covers and pins for the 1-2-3 after a very short segment and match. Orton poses on the corner as Rusev recovers in the ring.

Winner: Randy Orton

