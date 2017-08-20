SummerSlam 2017: Alexa Bliss (c) vs. Sasha Banks

Sponsored Links



- We see a shot of the Brooklyn Bridge with WWE imagery projected on it.

- Sasha Banks is backstage getting ready to come out and she runs into Bayley. They exchange hugs and Sasha heads to the gorilla position.

- Alexa Bliss (c) vs. Sasha Banks: Alexa's Womens Title is on the line in this one. The opening bell sounds and they open up with a flurry of punches. Sasha takes control with a kick goes up top, but Alexa knocks her down and slams her onto the mat. Alexa goes up top and Sasha tries to stop her, but Alexa knocks her down. Alexa chokes Sasha over the middle rope then puts her in a headlock. Alexa drops Sasha with a lariat then puts the boots to her in the corner. Bliss takes Banks up top but Banks elbows her and throws the champion down to the mat. Banks follows up with a knee to the face. Sasha fires up and hits a series of dropkicks then a neckbreaker. Alexa comes back with some knees and a neckbreaker of her own. Banks slams Bliss into the corner and follows up with a series of knees to the face. Banks locks Bliss in the Banks Statement but Bliss reaches the ropes to break it. Bliss comes back with some knee strikes of her own and starts working on Banks' injured shoulder. Bliss drops Banks then heads up top and hits the Twisted Bliss for a two count. Bliss freaks out over Banks kicking out. Banks recovers and trips him Bliss then locks her in the Banks Statement. Bliss attacks the bad shoulder to escape, but Banks locks the Banks Statement back in. Bliss taps out and Banks is the new WWE Champion.

Winner & new Women's Champion: Sasha Banks