SummerSlam 2017: Bray Wyatt vs. Finn Balor

- Bray Wyatt vs. Finn Balor: Balor comes out as the demon with a red light show and smoke. Wyatt slaps Balor across the face early on and Balor comes back with a flurry of strikes. Balor takes the fight out to ringside and takes control of the match. Back in the ring, Balor snapmares Wyatt down and follows up with kicks. Wyatt rolls outside and Balor nails him with a suicide swanton bomb over the top rope. Balor climbs back in but Wyatt suplexes Balor down to the floor. Back in the ring, Wyatt hits a facebuster then locks Balor in a chin lock. Wyatt goes for the Sister Abigail but Balor gets out and drops Wyatt then hits a double foot stomp. Balor knocks Wyatt outside then kicks him in the head. Balor comes off the apron and double foot stomps onto Wyatt's head. Back in the ring, Balor hits the Sling Blade, but Wyatt comes back with a side suplex. Wyatt goes up top but Balor stops him with a kick to the head, then the action spills out to ringside once again. Balor dropkicks Wyatt into the fan barricade, then back in the ring Balor hits the Sling Blade. Balor follows up with the double foot stomp off the top rope for the win. Balor gets in Wyatt's face while he's down then celebrates the win on the turnbuckle. Winner Finn Balor





