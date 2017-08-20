SummerSlam 2017: Seth Rollins & Dean Ambrose vs. Cesaro & Sheamus

Sponsored Links



- Seth Rollins & Dean Ambrose vs. Cheamus & Cesaro: Rollins and Ambrose get the double-table in on Sheamus early on, but Sheamus gets the tag to Cesaro and they return the favor with a double team attack on Rollins. Ambrose tags back in and delivers some chops to the chest of Cesaro then knees him in the midsection. Ambrose tags in and they clear both Sheamus and Cesaro from the ring. Ambrose and Sheamus brawl at ringside, then Rollins dumps Cesaro outside. Rollins goes to follow up with a suicide dive, but Sheamus and Cesaro catch him in the mid-air and slam him. Back in the ring Cesaro hits a cross body off the top but can't get the three count. Ambrose goes for the Dirty Deeds but Cesaro bocks it and hits the swing then the Sharpshooter. Ambrose gets out but Cesaro keeps him down, while at ringside Sheamus hits a rolling senton on Rollins on the floor. Cesaro puts Ambrose in the crossface but it's broken and Sheamus cheapshots Ambrose. Sheamus tags in and they double team Ambrose, then Cesaro tags back in and they hit a double Celtic Cross. Rollins runs in to break the hold and he gets beat down by the Tag Champs for it. Ambrose gets up to his knees and tells the champions to bring it, which they do. Sheamus and Cesaro go for the double white Noise on Ambrose, but Rollins breaks it up. Rollins superkicks Cesaro and Sheamus, and hits a running knee to the face on Sheamus. Ambrose grabs Sheamus immediately after and hits the Dirty Deeds for the win. After the match, Rollins and Ambrose celebrate with the tag titles and bump fists again.

Winners and New RAW Tag Team Champions: Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose