SummerSlam 2017: AJ Styles (c) vs. Kevin Owens

- AJ Styles (c) vs. Kevin Owens: Shane McMahon is out first to serve as the special guest referee. AJ attacks Owens before the bell but Shane pulls them apart. Shane calls for the bell and AJ takes control early on with a kick to the face. Owens mounts a comeback and taunts the crowd, yelling that he's the man. AJ comes back with a backbreaker which leads to more evenly paces back and forth action. Owens hits a cheap shot to throat and lariats the champion down. Owens lays into AJ with punches and chops followed by a cannonball splash in the corner. Owens hits a senton and keeps talking trash. AJ fires up and hits a facebuster, then goes for the Styles Clash but Owens escapes. AJ goes for a moonsault but lands on his feet and Owens superkicks him. AJ evades a pop up powerbomb and hits the fireman's carry neckbreaker for a two count. AJ goes up top but Owens cuts him off, and appeared to allow Shane to push him. Owens goes for a superplex but AJ slides out and powerbombs Owens. AJ goes for the springboard inverted 450 but Shane gets caught in the crossfire as he's checking on Owens, and now all three men are down. Owens gets up and hits a pop up powerbomb on AJ but AJ kicks out at two. Owens argues with Shane as AJ recovers and AJ ends up applying the Calf Crusher on Owens. Owens gets out and kick AJ into Shane and Shane falls out to the floor. AJ applies the calf crusher and Owens taps out, but Shane is knocked out on the floor. Shane comes in and AJ argues with him and shoves Shane, and Shane shoves back. Owens sends AJ face-first into the turnbuckle, but AJ comes out and nails a forearm. Owens hits a suplex and then takes AJ up top. Owens takes AJ down with another suplex but AJ kicks out. They trade blows in the middle of the ring and AJ misses a Pele kick. Owens comes out with a superkick and attempts a pop up powerbomb but AJ evades it. Styles comes back with the Styles Clash but Owens kicks out. Owens gets a near-fall on AJ which leads to Owens and Shane arguing again. Owens shoves Shane, and Shave shoves Owens back into a roll-up from AJ for another 2 count. AJ hits a Pele kick and Ownes is stunned, then he hits the Phenomenal Forearm. AJ follows up with a Styles Clash in the middle of the ring or the win. AJ celebrates with the U.S. Title in the ring as Shane raises his arm. Winner & still U.S. Champion: AJ Styles





