Bobby Roode Likely Headed to WWE Main Roster in Near Future

-- According to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, the fact that the NXT show on Saturday showed Daniel Bryan and Kurt Angle in the skybox scouting talent clearly means that some talent is going to be moving to the main roster and there will also likely be other changes to NXT in the near future.

-- Bobby Roode is the most logical wrestler to be moving to either Raw or Smackdown as the company is "super high" on him right now and no matter which brand he ends up with, Meltzer speculates that he will be a "top five guy" on the roster.

-- The Authors of Pain, who dropped the NXT tag team titles, also look to be headed out of NXT and onto WWE, whereas SAnitY looks to be staying put for the time being.