Reason for Tozawa's Short Title Reign; Baron Corbin Likely in the Doghouse

-- It appears that Akira Tozawa's Cruiserweight title win on Monday was a decision that was made by Vince McMahon the day of the event, according to the latest Wrestling Observer Radio. With the title changing hands again at SummerSlam, it was obviously a change just for TV purposes made by Vince as the long term plan is still to push Neville as the champion.

-- With Baron Corbin losing his match against John Cena in the SummerSlam opener and also unsuccessfully cashing in his Money in the Bank cash-in last week, it's become obvious that Corbin is being punished for his Twitter outbursts earlier in the month, the worst of which was when he called a military veteran a "loser."




