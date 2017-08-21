Raw Preview: Brock Lesnar, Rollins & Ambrose, Finn Balor, Sasha Banks, more

Sponsored Links



-- Here is the Raw preview for tonight:

The legend of The Beast lives on

Brock Lesnar was ready to walk away from WWE feeling, as Paul Heyman proclaimed, that he was being treated unfairly by WWE management. However, if the free-for-all at The Biggest Party of the Summer is any indication, Lesnar clearly wants to continue his unprecedented reign over WWE. But who will dare step up to The Conqueror now? Furthermore, after coming up short in such a chaotic conflict last night, it will be interesting to see what Roman Reigns, Braun Strowman and Samoa Joe do to get back on top.

Will Seth Rollins & Dean Ambrose be able to function cohesively as Raw Tag Team Champions?

Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose not only reunited to take on Cesaro & Sheamus at SummerSlam, but they emerged from the fray as the new Raw Tag Team Champions. Now that they are back on top, just one week after their anticipated reunion, will they be able to withstand any lingering distrust from their extremely turbulent history?

Will Titus Worldwide get Akira Tozawa a hasty rematch?

Neville once again captured the WWE Cruiserweight Title in a hard-fought showdown in the SummerSlam Kickoff. If Akira Tozawa’s reaction to losing the title last night was any indication, he will want his rematch immediately. Can Titus O’Neil make it happen tonight on Raw?

The Demon reigns over The New Face of Fear

Finn Bálor unleashed The Demon to defeat Bray Wyatt in an epic battle for the Underworld at SummerSlam. Now that Bálor has used his own demons to conquer those of The Eater of Worlds, how will the Irishman continue his momentum tonight on Raw?

Sasha Banks withstands “Five Feet of Fury”

After capturing her fourth Women’s Championship at SummerSlam, the victorious Sasha Banks is on cloud nine. However, it will be interesting to see how long her celebration lasts. Having lost her coveted title, Alexa Bliss will be out for payback and, ultimately, a Raw Women’s Championship rematch.