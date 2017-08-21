WWE Confirms Brock Lesnar For Tonight's Post-SummerSlam Edition Of RAW

Sponsored Links



On Monday morning, WWE announced via social media that the reigning WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar will be appearing on tonight's post-pay-per-view episode of WWE RAW.

"The Beast Incarnate" will be appearing on RAW following his successful WWE Universal Title defense at Sunday night's WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Lesnar defeated Samoa Joe, Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman in the Fatal-4-Way main event.

WWE RAW will go down live from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York later this evening. Join us here tonight for live play-by-play results coverage of the post-SummerSlam edition of WWE RAW.