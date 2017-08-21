Several Celebrities At WWE SummerSlam, AJ Lee & Kaitlyn Meet Up (Photo)

Submitted by Matt Boone on August 21, 2017 - 11:42am
Posted In:
[Previous Article] - [Next Article] - [Contact Author] - [Forums]



Sponsored Links

- Several celebrities were in attendance at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on Sunday evening for the WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view. Among them were Lin-Manuel Miranda of Hamilton, as well as Macaulay Culkin of Home Alone fame and Seth Green, who is writing and directing the upcoming movie, Changeland, which co-stars WWE Superstar Randy Orton.

- Former WWE Diva Kaitlyn took to social media to share a photo of herself and a fellow former WWE Diva, her friend AJ Lee. The two met up while both were in Chicago this past weekend.




  • Rajah.com Forums: Join our community & discuss this headline

  • eWrestling.com: WWE News, Spoilers, Results and more

    		•
    Menu Image

    Search rajah.com:


















    © 1997 - 2017 Rajah.com || Contact Us || Privacy Policy

    This site uses cookies to deliver its services, to personalize ads and to analyze traffic. Information about your use of this site is shared with its partners. By using this site, you agree to its use of cookies. For details, click here.