Becky Lynch Says WWE Women's Revolution Is "In A Bit Of A Static Period"

Prior to Sunday night's WWE SummerSlam event, WWE Superstar Becky Lynch spoke with The Sporting News to promote the big pay-per-view.

During the discussion, Lynch spoke about her opinion that the "Women's Revolution" in pro wrestling and WWE in general is "in a bit of a static period."

"To be perfectly honest, right now it's in a bit of a bit of a static period, which is perfectly fine," said Lynch. "We've come off stuff like two women's ladder matches, and Hell In A Cells, and we just need the storylines to constantly evolve."

Lynch continued, "Of course me saying that might just be because I'm not really involved in one, but as great as all these matches are with the gimmicks and the tables and the cages and the ladders, they're all wonderful, but what we really need is a reason people are emotionally invested."

As "The Lass Kicker" went on to elaborate, she explained why she feels the WWE Universe needs to see more of the tag-team division and evolving WWE Superstars such as A.J. Styles and Kevin Owens.

"Of course sometimes we're going to be highlighted a lot, and sometimes there's just programming — we need to see more of the tag teams, we need to see more of A.J. Styles, or Kevin Owens," said Lynch. "And it all goes through waves. Right now I feel like we're a little bit there, and maybe people feel like that too."

