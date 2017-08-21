Owens Praises Adam Cole's NXT Debut, Angle & Orton Take Wives Out (Photo)

Submitted by Matt Boone on August 21, 2017 - 1:57pm
Posted In:
[Previous Article] - [Next Article] - [Contact Author] - [Forums]



Sponsored Links

- WWE Superstar Kevin Owens took to social media to comment on the NXT debut of former ROH World Champion Adam Cole at Saturday night's NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn III special on the WWE Network. As Owens wrote in the post on his official Twitter page (see below), Cole's NXT debut ranks up with his favorite moments of all-time since joining WWE.

- WWE Hall Of Famer Kurt Angle and current WWE Superstar Randy Orton went out on a double-date with their wives over the weekend. Orton's wife, Kim, posted the following photo of the four of them together this weekend on her official Instagram page.




  • Rajah.com Forums: Join our community & discuss this headline

  • eWrestling.com: WWE News, Spoilers, Results and more

    		•
    Menu Image

    Search rajah.com:


















    © 1997 - 2017 Rajah.com || Contact Us || Privacy Policy

    This site uses cookies to deliver its services, to personalize ads and to analyze traffic. Information about your use of this site is shared with its partners. By using this site, you agree to its use of cookies. For details, click here.