Braun Strowman vs. Brock Lesnar Possible for September PPV

Sponsored Links



-- According to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, despite Neville pinning Akira Tozawa cleanly last night at SummerSlam, there will likely be a rematch between the two in the very near future.

-- Based on last night's events, it is obvious that WWE is building quickly towards a Brock Lesnar vs. Braun Strowman match. While it may seem logical to keep these two apart and push the match until next year's WrestleMania, Dave Meltzer indicated on Wrestling Observer Radio suggests that this match may happen as early as next month's PPV in Los Angeles.

-- However, it was speculated that if this match happens at the PPV next month, it will very likely lead to some sort of non-finish in which neither wrestler is pinned clean, especially since Braun Strowman is going to be protected.