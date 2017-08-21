WWE Announces Signing Of "22-Year-Old Prodigy" Lio Rush

On Monday afternoon, WWE announced via their official website that 22-year-old prodigy Lio Rush has signed with the company and as of today, has started at the WWE Performance Center training facility in Orlando, Florida.

From WWE.com:

WWE signs Lio Rush

WWE has announced a blockbuster signing in the form of 22-year-old prodigy Lio Rush.

Internationally recognized as one of the ring’s top high-flyers, Rush officially joined the WWE Performance Center today in Orlando, Fla.

Born Lionel Gerard Green, of Lanham, Md., Rush wrestled in high school, becoming a two-time All-American and three-time state qualifier. He began training for sports-entertainment in 2014 and, in less than three years, has competed in 43 states, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, Germany and Ireland. In 2016, he won Ring of Honor’s Top Prospect Tournament, and earlier this year, he held the Combat Zone Wrestling Heavyweight Championship.

The 160-pounder quickly became a fan favorite on the independent scene for his daredevil creativity and unbelievable resiliency, as well as his “Dragon’s Call” finisher, a devastating frog splash that recalls D’Lo Brown’s split-leg variation. In joining the WWE PC, Rush reunites with a former tag team partner, current NXT Superstar The Velveteen Dream, with whom Rush co-held the Maryland Championship Wrestling Tag Team Titles in 2015.