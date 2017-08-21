WWE Hypes Brock Lesnar's RAW Return Tonight, Teases His Next Feud[Previous Article] - [Next Article] - [Contact Author] - [Forums]
|
As noted, WWE has confirmed that reigning WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar will be appearing on tonight's post-SummerSlam episode of WWE RAW from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. WWE.com updated their official preview for tonight's RAW with the following to hype fans up for this evening's show:
As we reported earlier today, it looks like WWE has Braun Strowman targeted as Lesnar's next title defense, which is expected as early as next month's pay-per-view in Los Angeles, California.
Join us here later this evening for live play-by-play results coverage of the post-SummerSlam edition of WWE RAW!