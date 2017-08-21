Shane McMahon's Custom Referee Shirt, Bayley On SummerSlam Title Change

- Featured above, courtesy of WWE's official YouTube channel, is video footage of SmackDown Live Commissioner Shane McMahon's custom referee shirt being made for his services as special guest referee in the WWE United States Championship match between A.J. Styles and Kevin Owens at Sunday night's WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view.

- Speaking of last night's SummerSlam pay-per-view, WWE Superstar Bayley took to social media to comment about her friend Natalya defeating Naomi to become the brand new WWE SmackDown Live Women's Champion. Bayley wrote the following via Twitter on Sunday evening:




