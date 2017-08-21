Roman Reigns Talks About A Potential Full Reunion Of The Shield

Sponsored Links



Roman Reigns appeared on ESPN SportsCenter on Monday morning to promote tonight's post-SummerSlam episode of WWE RAW at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

During his appearance on the show, Reigns spoke about the quasi-Shield reunion storyline that WWE has been running this summer, with his two former Shield buddies Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins aligning with each other.

"The main thing for me right now, I've been in that Universal title picture," Reigns said. "You can ask Seth or Dean, if they were able to be in that same situation, that's what you go for. You want to have that top title, and that's definitely it."

Reigns continued, "I'm super proud of those guys, they exemplified what makes the Shield so special [at SummerSlam]. The teamwork and just that brotherhood of just going out there and getting it done - not for yourself, but for the man next to you. It really showed why when we came in, why we were so special."

Roman Reigns also addressed whether or not the stars could align in the future, and he could join the re-aligned Ambrose and Rollins for a full-on reunion of The Shield.

"Hopefully in the near future maybe," Reigns said of a full Shield reunion. "Not only to prolong my career maybe, because it does take it out of you running into those meatballs [Brock Lesnar, Braun Strowman, Samoa Joe] for 30 minutes at a time, but there's just some kind of magic when the three of us get together and we're just moving on all cylinders. It always seems to be a great time for the crowd."

Check out the complete Roman Reigns interview at ESPN.com. H/T to WrestlingInc.com for transcribing the above Roman Reigns interview quotes.