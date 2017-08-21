Michelle McCool Backstage, More Heat on Enzo, WWE Finally Seals Their Leak?

Sponsored Links



-- Michelle McCool confirmed that she was backstage at SummerSlam last night, posting a picture on Instagram with Natalya. McCool of course is married to the Undertaker so there's a very good chance that 'Taker was backstage as well. The two were spotted heading to New York City over the weekend, fueling rumors about a possible appearance.

-- According to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, the backstage heat on Enzo Amore is getting worse with pretty much everyone "hating" him at this point. It might explain why he was buried again last night at SummerSlam.

-- For the first time in a long time, betting odds for a WWE PPV were way off with almost half the "favorites" losing. Over the past several months, smart money usually came in by Sunday afternoon pretty much revealing all the winners and confirming that there was likely at least a few people who were leaking the results resulting in the odds. However, with so many matches wrong, it's leading to speculation that WWE either has sealed up their leak or they were simply just keeping a close lid on the number of people who knew the outcomes of the SummerSlam matches. We'll see what happens next month...