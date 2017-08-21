Potential Spoiler: No Mercy PPV Main Event Confirmed

Sponsored Links



-- Multiple sources are now reporting that WWE will indeed be going ahead with Brock Lesnar defending his WWE Universal Title against Braun Strowman at the September PPV, No Mercy, which takes place in Los Angeles, CA on September 24.

-- This match has been teased for a couple of weeks and culminated in a showdown last night to an enormous reaction, so much that some people backstage are actually wondering if this is the match that should be saved for WrestleMania instead of Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns. However, if reports are to be believed, Strowman vs. Lesnar will indeed go down at No Mercy and we should see that path become clearer starting tonight on Raw.