NXT Star Backstage at Raw, WWE Confirms Street Fight Tonight, Undertaker Backstage

-- In a followup to a previous item, we can confirm that the Undertaker was indeed backstage at SummerSlam last night, though there are no indications he will be back on TV, despite rumors that a Reigns/Taker storyline could resume.

-- NXT star Bobby Roode is backstage at Raw and there is a good chance he will make his debut on the show tonight. Roode is one of the NXT talent who by all accounts is going to be jumping to the main roster imminently.

-- WWE.com has confirmed that Big Cass and Enzo Amore will wrestle tonight in a Brooklyn Street Fight.