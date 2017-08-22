Big Cass Suffers Knee Injury on Raw; MRI Scheduled Tomorrow

Sponsored Links



-- On last night's Raw, Big Cass suffered a legitimate knee injury during his Brooklyn Street Fight against Enzo Amore.

-- The injury happened when Cass went for a big boot on Enzo, who held down the ropes, sending Cass crashing to the floor. He landed awkwardly yet got back in the ring but was visibly favoring his left knee. The match progressed but Cass' left leg then buckled when he attempted to hit the Empire Elbow. Cass then rolled to the outside and was obviously upset, yelling expletives. The match was then called with Enzo as the winner due to Cass' inability to continue.

-- WWE posted an article after Raw concluded, confirming the injury and revealing that Cass will undergo an MRI tomorrow to determine the extent of the injury.