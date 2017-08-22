Big Cass Suffers Knee Injury on Raw; MRI Scheduled Tomorrow

Submitted by Jeff Whalen on August 22, 2017 - 1:40am
Posted In:
[Previous Article] - [Back To Rajah.com Main Page] - [Contact Author] - [Forums]



Sponsored Links

-- On last night's Raw, Big Cass suffered a legitimate knee injury during his Brooklyn Street Fight against Enzo Amore.

-- The injury happened when Cass went for a big boot on Enzo, who held down the ropes, sending Cass crashing to the floor. He landed awkwardly yet got back in the ring but was visibly favoring his left knee. The match progressed but Cass' left leg then buckled when he attempted to hit the Empire Elbow. Cass then rolled to the outside and was obviously upset, yelling expletives. The match was then called with Enzo as the winner due to Cass' inability to continue.

-- WWE posted an article after Raw concluded, confirming the injury and revealing that Cass will undergo an MRI tomorrow to determine the extent of the injury.

“It’s hard to tell what the extent of the injury is, but we’re going to send him to get an MRI tomorrow and figure that out,” said WWE ringside physician Dr. Chris Robinson.




  • Rajah.com Forums: Join our community & discuss this headline

  • eWrestling.com: WWE News, Spoilers, Results and more

    		•
    Menu Image

    Search rajah.com:


















    © 1997 - 2017 Rajah.com || Contact Us || Privacy Policy

    This site uses cookies to deliver its services, to personalize ads and to analyze traffic. Information about your use of this site is shared with its partners. By using this site, you agree to its use of cookies. For details, click here.