Nikki Bella On "Dancing With The Stars," John Cena To Star In "Knight Rider" Film?

Submitted by Matt Boone on August 22, 2017 - 10:50am
Posted In:
[Previous Article] - [Next Article] - [Contact Author] - [Forums]



Sponsored Links

- According to a report at Screen Report, WWE Superstar and emerging actor John Cena is rumored to be on the "wish list" for the new "Knight Rider," film based off of the 1980s hit-television series. For more details, click here.

- People.com is reporting that WWE Superstar and star of the "Total Bellas" and "Total Divas" reality show, Nikki Bella, is expanding her reality show horizons. According to the report, Bella has signed on to appear as a contestant on the next season of the hit ABC reality show, "Dancing With The Stars."




  • Rajah.com Forums: Join our community & discuss this headline

  • eWrestling.com: WWE News, Spoilers, Results and more

    		•
    Menu Image

    Search rajah.com:


















    © 1997 - 2017 Rajah.com || Contact Us || Privacy Policy

    This site uses cookies to deliver its services, to personalize ads and to analyze traffic. Information about your use of this site is shared with its partners. By using this site, you agree to its use of cookies. For details, click here.