Nikki Bella On "Dancing With The Stars," John Cena To Star In "Knight Rider" Film?

Sponsored Links



- According to a report at Screen Report, WWE Superstar and emerging actor John Cena is rumored to be on the "wish list" for the new "Knight Rider," film based off of the 1980s hit-television series. For more details, click here.

- People.com is reporting that WWE Superstar and star of the "Total Bellas" and "Total Divas" reality show, Nikki Bella, is expanding her reality show horizons. According to the report, Bella has signed on to appear as a contestant on the next season of the hit ABC reality show, "Dancing With The Stars."