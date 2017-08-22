Smackdown Preview: Nakamura's Payback, Kevin Owens, Natalya, New Day, more

Sponsored Links



-- From WWE.com:

Will Nakamura be looking for payback?

Many members of the WWE Universe saw SummerSlam as Shinsuke Nakamura’s coming out party, believing he would knock out Jinder Mahal and take the WWE Championship. However, thanks to an assist from The Singh Brothers, The Modern Day Maharaja walked out of Brooklyn with Team Blue’s top prize still in his clutches. Surely, The King of Strong Style will not let Mahal and The Singhs go quietly. Will Nakamura be searching for retribution when SmackDown LIVE returns to Brooklyn?

How is Kevin Owens handling his loss to AJ Styles?

Another Superstar whose SummerSlam didn’t go quite as planned was Kevin Owens. KO was a hair away from recapturing the United States Title, only for special guest referee Shane McMahon to wave off the three-count after seeing AJ Styles’ foot on the bottom rope. A furious Owens ignored Shane’s warnings and put his hands on the SmackDown LIVE Commissioner, earning a shove back into Styles, who was ready with a Phenomenal Forearm and Styles Clash to retain his title. How will Owens deal with his defeat at The Biggest Event of The Summer?

How will SmackDown LIVE’s women react to new champion Natalya?

Not only will Natalya have to contend with Naomi, who will certainly be ready for a rematch, but Ms. Money in the Bank Carmella is always waiting in the wings with her guaranteed title opportunity. With the women of Team Blue anxious to step up, how long will Natalya’s reign last?

Will The New Day bounce back from losing the SmackDown Tag Team Titles?

With their fourth reign as tag team champions in WWE under way, how will The Usos continue to assert their dominance over the rest of Team Blue’s tandems? Will The New Day bounce back and try to reclaim the titles?