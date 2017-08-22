Backstage News on Lesnar/Strowman; Cass' Injury Feared to be Serious

Sponsored Links



-- With Braun Strowman man-handling Brock Lesnar last night on Raw, according to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, they are using the same "playbook" that they used with Goldberg. It was also stated that Paul Heyman once again appears to be largely involved and responsible for the creative aspect of the Lesnar-Strowman buildup.

-- After Big Cass got injured last night in his match against Enzo, he immediately went for the finish with the Empire Elbow but was unable to even execute that. It goes without saying that Cass was supposed to win, but the referee had no choice to end the match with an Enzo win after Cass was unable to physically continue.

-- While results of his MRI are not out yet, speculation on Wrestling Observer Radio is that the injury is likely serious and Cass will be sidelined for a significant amount of time. Obviously, the timing of the injury couldn't have come at a worse time for Cass.