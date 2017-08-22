WWE RAW Superstar Dana Brooke's Boyfriend Found Dead In His Home At Age 26

Submitted by Matt Boone on August 22, 2017 - 2:48pm
Posted In:
[Previous Article] - [Next Article] - [Contact Author] - [Forums]



Sponsored Links

Dallas McCarver, boyfriend of WWE RAW Superstar Dana Brooke, was found dead in his Florida home on Monday evening after reportedly choking on his food, according to a report by TMZ.com.

Brooke told TMZ that McCarver, 26, who was a well-known bodybuilder as "Big Country," was found unconscious in his home by a friend shortly after they spoke on the telephone.

According to Brooke, McCarver was planning to make her dinner. His last words to her were, "I love you. Goodbye."

Dana Brooke had just recently posted the following photo of Dallas "Big Country" McCarver on her Instagram page.




  • Rajah.com Forums: Join our community & discuss this headline

  • eWrestling.com: WWE News, Spoilers, Results and more

    		•
    Menu Image

    Search rajah.com:


















    © 1997 - 2017 Rajah.com || Contact Us || Privacy Policy

    This site uses cookies to deliver its services, to personalize ads and to analyze traffic. Information about your use of this site is shared with its partners. By using this site, you agree to its use of cookies. For details, click here.