How Many People Watched Raw Featuring SummerSlam Fallout & Cena's Return?

-- Yesterday's Raw was the most watched edition of the show since the April 10 Superstar Shakeup, generating an average of 3.393 million visitors, up from last week's 3.218 million.

-- On the night, Raw's second hour was #1 in the 18-49 demographic but was #3 overall in total viewership behind the Presidential address and an NFL preseason game.

-- Hourly numbers were as follows, showing that unlike most weeks, viewership actually increased in hour two, which began with John Cena's return to Raw.

Hour 1 - 3.416 million

Hour 2 - 3.581 million

Hour 3 - 3.216 million