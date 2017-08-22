How Many People Watched Raw Featuring SummerSlam Fallout & Cena's Return?[Previous Article] - [Next Article] - [Contact Author] - [Forums]
-- Yesterday's Raw was the most watched edition of the show since the April 10 Superstar Shakeup, generating an average of 3.393 million visitors, up from last week's 3.218 million.
-- On the night, Raw's second hour was #1 in the 18-49 demographic but was #3 overall in total viewership behind the Presidential address and an NFL preseason game.
-- Hourly numbers were as follows, showing that unlike most weeks, viewership actually increased in hour two, which began with John Cena's return to Raw.
Hour 2 - 3.581 million
Hour 3 - 3.216 million