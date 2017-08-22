WWE Rumors: Cena vs. Reigns, Jordan Heel Turn, Miz's Next Opponent, more

Sponsored Links



The following are rumors discussed on last night's Wrestling Observer Radio. It is all based on speculation at this point

-- Alexa Bliss may win the title back from Sasha Banks next week, as the company seems to want Bliss as the women's champion. It was also suggested that the winner could also be influenced by Bayley's recovery from a shoulder injury.

-- Jason Jordan may be turning heel in the very near future. When the company initially ran the Angle/Jordan storyline, the long term plan was to turn Jordan heel - perhaps in six months - but the absolute disaster of a (lack of) reaction he is getting may lead to a much quicker heel turn.

-- Matches being speculated for No Mercy in September also include John Cena vs. Roman Reigns and Samoa Joe vs. Miz. Cena/Reigns was expected to happen later on, but WWE clearly put the emphasis on them last night whereas Miz looks like he need a new opponent after the failed Jason Jordan program.

-- If Joe vs. Miz happens, Dave Meltzer suggested that Joe will probably end up winning the Intercontinental title.