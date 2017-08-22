Scheduled Match for Tonight's Smackdown; Who is Backstage Tonight?

Submitted by Jeff Whalen on August 22, 2017 - 5:38pm
Posted In:
[Previous Article] - [Back To Rajah.com Main Page] - [Contact Author] - [Forums]



Sponsored Links

-- Bobby Roode is once again backstage at Smackdown Live tonight. He was also backstage at Raw last night and whether his debut happens tonight or not, it is pretty much imminent.

-- Recently signed Shelton Benjamin is also reportedly backstage and according to reports, could actually be on TV tonight.

-- Scheduled for tonight is a handicap match with Shinsuke Nakamura taking on the Singh Brothers.




  • Rajah.com Forums: Join our community & discuss this headline

  • eWrestling.com: WWE News, Spoilers, Results and more

    		•
    Menu Image

    Search rajah.com:


















    © 1997 - 2017 Rajah.com || Contact Us || Privacy Policy

    This site uses cookies to deliver its services, to personalize ads and to analyze traffic. Information about your use of this site is shared with its partners. By using this site, you agree to its use of cookies. For details, click here.