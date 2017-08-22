Scheduled Match for Tonight's Smackdown; Who is Backstage Tonight?[Previous Article] - [Back To Rajah.com Main Page] - [Contact Author] - [Forums]
-- Bobby Roode is once again backstage at Smackdown Live tonight. He was also backstage at Raw last night and whether his debut happens tonight or not, it is pretty much imminent.
-- Recently signed Shelton Benjamin is also reportedly backstage and according to reports, could actually be on TV tonight.
-- Scheduled for tonight is a handicap match with Shinsuke Nakamura taking on the Singh Brothers.