Triple H Comments On Bobby Roode's SmackDown Debut, Dark Match, WWE Hero Award Video

- As previously noted, former NXT & TNA Champion Bobby Roode made his SmackDown debut on Tuesday night in a victory against Aiden English. Triple H took to Twitter during Tuesday's show to welcome Roode to the WWE main roster, writing "One chapter ends and another #Glorious one begins."

- The pre-show dark match at the Barclays Center before SmackDown tonight was Tyler Breeze & Fandango vs. The Ascension. Breeze and Fandango scored the win.

- WWE uploaded the below new video on Tuesday night to honor Hero Award recipient Denise Taylor from the JCC of Staten Island, NY.




