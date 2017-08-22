WWE Confirms Big Cass Will Require Surgery For Injury

Sponsored Links



WWE announced on Tuesday night that Big Cass has underwent and MRI after suffering an injury during a match with Enzo on Monday night's RAW.

During the match, Cass took a bump out of the ring to the floor an appeared to land badly on his leg. Shortly after that spot, Cass went for an elbow drop but he collapsed and started grabbing his knee.

WWE released the below update on Tuesday evening, announcing that Cass will require surgery.