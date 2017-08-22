WWE Confirms Big Cass Will Require Surgery For Injury

WWE announced on Tuesday night that Big Cass has underwent and MRI after suffering an injury during a match with Enzo on Monday night's RAW.
During the match, Cass took a bump out of the ring to the floor an appeared to land badly on his leg. Shortly after that spot, Cass went for an elbow drop but he collapsed and started grabbing his knee.
WWE released the below update on Tuesday evening, announcing that Cass will require surgery.
AUG. 22 UPDATE: An initial MRI of Big Cass’ left knee shows that he will require surgery.
“It looks like he has an ACL tear, possibly a medial meniscus tear, but we’re going to wait for the radiologist to evaluate the MRI and give us their full report,” WWE ringside physician Dr. Chris Robinson said.
The seven-footer will be undergoing surgery this week to repair the damage, which will be the start of a long road back to the squared circle.
“A typical ACL tear takes about nine months [to recover from],” Robinson said.
