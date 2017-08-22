Video: Shelton Benjamin Returns to WWE SmackDown

Sponsored Links



Tuesday night's post-SummerSlam episode of WWE SmackDown featured the long-awaited return of former Intercontinental Champion Shelton Benjamin.

Benjamin was in the house at the Barlcays Center in Brooklyn on Tuesday where Daniel Bryan introduced him to his new tag partner Chad Gable.

During SmackDown, Bryan called Gable into his office and explained that he made a deal with Kurt Angle to sign one of Angle's friends. Bryan then made the introduction, and Gable and Benjamin told each other they are fans of the other's work. They're scheduled to havet heir first match as a tag team on next week's SmackDown.

Benjamin last worked for WWE in 2010. He was scheduled to return to the company last year, but the plans were put on hold until now due to an injury.