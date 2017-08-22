Jon Jones Fails UFC Drug Test; Possible Dream Fight With Brock Lesnar Is Off

Sponsored Links



Jon Jones has reportedly tested positive for an anabolic steroid, and is expected to be stripped of the UFC Light Heavyweight Championship. TMZ Sports reports that Jones is facing a ban from competition of up to four years - essentially ruling out a fight between Jones and Brock Lesnar.

Some fans had been hoping for a "dream fight" between Jones and Lesnar after the two recently made public comments about each other. Both before and after UFC 214, Jones indicated that he wants a piece of Lesnar. "Brock Lesnar, if you want to know what it feels like to get your ass kicked by a guy that weighs 40 pounds less than you, come meet me in the octagon,” Jones said after his UFC 214 victory.

But that UFC 214 victory has now been stripped from Jones, along with the Light Heavyweight Title he won from Daniel Cormier after a third-round knockout. On weigh-in day for the fight Jones tested positive for Turinabol, an anabolic steroid, making this his second failed USADA drug test. UFC President Dana White confirmed to ESPN that Jones has all-but-formally been stripped of the Title, and the formalities will likely be done soon.

The UFC issued the following statement about the news on Tuesday night: