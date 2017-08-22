Ziggler Returns To TV (Video), Kurt Angle & Shelton Benjamin Reunite (Photo), No DQ Match On 205 Live

Sponsored Links



- After being taken off of WWE TV for several weeks, Dolph Ziggler made his return to SmackDown on Tuesday night. Ziggler made his return in Brooklyn in the above backstage interview with Dasha Fuentes, where Ziggler said he wasn't thrilled about returning in that capacity. During his return promo, Ziggler took shots at the various WWE gimmick he had been watching while he was away. The former World Heavyweight Champ said he now knows what it takes to become a star in WWE, and he's going to show us what he learned next week on SmackDown from Arkansas.

- Shelton Benjamin made his long-awaited return to WWE on Tuesday's SmackDown, and during the show Kurt Angle took the opportunity to share a picture he took with Shelton at their hotel. In Angle's post, he jokes that he wanted Benjamin to join him on RAW. Angle and Benjamin worked together frequently during Angle's first WWE run as a part of the Team Angle stable with Charlie Haas. Benjamin and Haas won the WWE Tag Team Titles in February 2003 as part of Team Angle, then were fired by Angle after losing the Titles that May. On Tuesday's SmackDown, show GM Daniel Bryan announced that Benjamin will be teaming up with Chad Gable starting on next week's show.

I tried to get Shelton Benjamin on MY show. Oh well. #teamangleforever #damnyoudanielbryan A post shared by Kurt Angle (@therealkurtangle) on Aug 22, 2017 at 6:08pm PDT

- Next week's episode of WWE's 205 Live will feature Jack Gallagher vs. Brian Kendrick in a No DQ match. Their "gentleman's duel" on Tuesday's show resulted in Kendrick putting Gallagher through a table.