Video: Enzo Amore Makes 205 Live Debut

Enzo Amore made his 205 Live debut on Tuesday night at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY. During a speech by WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville, Enzo interrupted and did his usual entrance.

Enzo declared that 205 Live is now the "realest show in the room," and lead the crowd in a "SAWFT" chant directed towards Neville.

Earlier in August, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported that WWE was exploring options to remove Enzo from Monday night RAW. SmackDown wasn't being considered for Enzo as management reportedly wanted him "away" from Vince McMahon. More reports have since circulated online indicating that Enzo isn't well-liked backstage, and there's one story that Roman Reigns kicked Enzo off of the talent bus due to his behavior.




