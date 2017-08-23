Video: Bobby Roode Makes WWE Main Roster Debut On SmackDown Live

Sponsored Links



In addition to Enzo Amore debuting on 205 Live and Shelton Benjamin returning to WWE, a former NXT World Champion surfaced during the WWE television tapings on Tuesday evening.

Following his NXT World Championship loss to Drew McIntyre at the NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn III special on the WWE Network on Saturday evening, former title-holder Bobby Roode made his WWE main roster debut on Tuesday night's episode of SmackDown Live.

Roode arrived on the scene with a victory over Aiden English via his "Glorious DDT" finisher. After the match, Roode cut a promo and thanked SmackDown Live Commissioner Shane McMahon and General Manager Daniel Bryan for "breaking the bank to sign the hottest free agent" in the business. Roode claimed that SmackDown Live was already great, but with him joining the scene it will now be, "Absolutely Glorious."