Video: Bobby Roode Makes WWE Main Roster Debut On SmackDown Live

Submitted by Matt Boone on August 23, 2017 - 10:29am
Posted In:
[Previous Article] - [Next Article] - [Contact Author] - [Forums]



Sponsored Links

In addition to Enzo Amore debuting on 205 Live and Shelton Benjamin returning to WWE, a former NXT World Champion surfaced during the WWE television tapings on Tuesday evening.

Following his NXT World Championship loss to Drew McIntyre at the NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn III special on the WWE Network on Saturday evening, former title-holder Bobby Roode made his WWE main roster debut on Tuesday night's episode of SmackDown Live.

Roode arrived on the scene with a victory over Aiden English via his "Glorious DDT" finisher. After the match, Roode cut a promo and thanked SmackDown Live Commissioner Shane McMahon and General Manager Daniel Bryan for "breaking the bank to sign the hottest free agent" in the business. Roode claimed that SmackDown Live was already great, but with him joining the scene it will now be, "Absolutely Glorious."




  • Rajah.com Forums: Join our community & discuss this headline

  • eWrestling.com: WWE News, Spoilers, Results and more

    		•
    Menu Image

    Search rajah.com:


















    © 1997 - 2017 Rajah.com || Contact Us || Privacy Policy

    This site uses cookies to deliver its services, to personalize ads and to analyze traffic. Information about your use of this site is shared with its partners. By using this site, you agree to its use of cookies. For details, click here.