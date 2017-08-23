Dolph Ziggler Addresses Lengthy TV Absence Prior To SmackDown Live Return

Submitted by Matt Boone on August 23, 2017 - 10:53am
As noted, Dolph Ziggler made his WWE television return on Tuesday night's episode of SmackDown Live after being absent from storylines the past several weeks. For those who missed it, you can watch Ziggler's return segment from last night here.

Prior to his return, however, Ziggler spoke with the folks at Channel Guide Magazine and addressed his absence from the WWE television scene.

"There is all this talk out there about me being repackaged," said Ziggler. "I don't think I'm doing that. It's nice to take a little break and come back fresh. Not matter when or no matter what I'm doing, I think it will be nice. I've only missed a handful of weeks of work."

Ziggler continued, "After a while you just want to step out. People talking is fine. People are talking about you, so that's a great thing. Some people's jobs are to speculate. So, I can understand that. I'm still excited to be in the ring. I still do the live events and have a blast. I've been working with the likes of [Shinsuke] Nakamura, which has been really fun."

Check out the complete Dolph Ziggler interview at ChannelGuideMag.com.




