WWE 2K18 Roster Reveal Pt. 2 With Samoa Joe: 37 Playable Superstars Announced

On Wednesday, IGN posted part two of their WWE 2K18 roster reveal, featuring hosts Renee Young and Corey Graves, as well as their special guest Samoa Joe.

In the second installment of the WWE 2K18 roster reveal, 37 additional playable WWE Superstars were announced for the new video game, joining the previously announced 47 playable WWE Superstars in the initial installment of the WWE 2K18 roster reveal.

Check out parts one and two of the WWE 2K18 roster reveal below.

WWE 2K18 ROSTER REVEAL -- Part 1 * Bray Wyatt

* Dolph Ziggler

* Sami Zayn

* Dean Ambrose

* Baron Corbin

* Kalisto

* Akira Tozawa

* Sin Cara

* Hideo Itami

* Eric Young

* Jinder Mahal

* Bushwacker Butch

* Bushwacker Luke

* Konnor

* Viktor

* Cesaro

* Sheamus

* Karl Anderson

* Luke Gallows

* Nikki Cross

* Alundra Blayze

* Emma

* Lita

* Summer Rae

* Paige

* Brie Bella

* Nikki Bella

* British Bulldog

* Buddy Roberts

* Diamond Dallas Page

* Big Boss Man

* Mark Henry

* Bam Bam Bigelow

* Bret Hart

* Dusty Rhodes

* The Undertaker

* Big Show

* Andre the Giant

* Kane

* Diesel (and Kevin Nash)

* Luke Harper

* Erick Rowan

* Sawyer Fulton

* Alexander Wolfe

* Killian Dain

* Braun Strowman

* Goldust