NXT TV Preview (8/23): Fallout From NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn III

Submitted by Matt Boone on August 23, 2017 - 3:38pm
Posted In:
[Previous Article] - [Next Article] - [Contact Author] - [Forums]



Sponsored Links

Following Saturday night's special at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, WWE returns on the WWE Network later this evening with the post-NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn III episode of NXT TV.

The official NXT TV preview at WWE.com for tonight reads as follows:

WWE NXT preview: Aug. 23, 2017: United Kingdom’s finest square off

While NXT wrestles with the fallout from a historic and shocking TakeOver: Brooklyn III, the spotlight turns to four of the United Kingdom’s most acclaimed athletes. U.K. Champion Pete Dunne makes his return to WWE Network, partnering with Wolfgang to take on Tyler Bate & Trent Seven, tonight at 8/7 C.

The following matches were taped for tonight's episode on Saturday evening prior to the NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn III live special:

* No Way Jose vs. Lars Sullivan
* Peyton Royce vs. Sarah Logan
* Pete Dunne & Wolfgang vs. Tyler Bate & Trent Seven




  • Rajah.com Forums: Join our community & discuss this headline

  • eWrestling.com: WWE News, Spoilers, Results and more

    		•
    Menu Image

    Search rajah.com:


















    © 1997 - 2017 Rajah.com || Contact Us || Privacy Policy

    This site uses cookies to deliver its services, to personalize ads and to analyze traffic. Information about your use of this site is shared with its partners. By using this site, you agree to its use of cookies. For details, click here.