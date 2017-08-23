NXT TV Preview (8/23): Fallout From NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn III

Sponsored Links



Following Saturday night's special at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, WWE returns on the WWE Network later this evening with the post-NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn III episode of NXT TV.

The official NXT TV preview at WWE.com for tonight reads as follows:

WWE NXT preview: Aug. 23, 2017: United Kingdom’s finest square off While NXT wrestles with the fallout from a historic and shocking TakeOver: Brooklyn III, the spotlight turns to four of the United Kingdom’s most acclaimed athletes. U.K. Champion Pete Dunne makes his return to WWE Network, partnering with Wolfgang to take on Tyler Bate & Trent Seven, tonight at 8/7 C.

The following matches were taped for tonight's episode on Saturday evening prior to the NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn III live special: