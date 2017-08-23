Steve Austin Explains Why He Won't Return To The Ring For One More Match

Sponsored Links



When WrestleMania 32 rolled through his home state of Texas without his long-hoped-for return as part of the card, many assumed the days of WWE Hall Of Famer "Stone Cold" Steve Austin opening up cans of whoop-ass inside the squared-circle were over.

In a new interview with The Wrap to promote the new upcoming season of his successful CMT reality series, "Broken Skull Challenge," the popular "Texas Rattlesnake" confirmed these assumptions.

When asked about the possibility of an in-ring return in WWE, Austin explained why it's not going to happen.

"It's just really because I've been there and I did it on the very highest level," said Austin. "When I had to ride off into the sunset -- that was a tough pill for me to swallow. It took me a long time to come to grips with that."

Austin continued, "After all these years, I've got the business out of my system from, you know, participating in it and being in the grind. I still absolutely love the business, but I'm away from it."

