Low Ki Gone From GFW

-- According to a report at pwinsider.com, Low Ki is gone from Global Force Wrestling, having decided to leave the company some time during this weeks TV tapings.

-- It is unclear exactly what the reasons are but the two prevailing reasons are either it was a financial dispute or a discontent with the creative direction of his character.

-- The only certainty is that Low Ki asked for his release rather than being let go and GFW sources are indicating that his departure was amicable.




