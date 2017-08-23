Smackdown Live Viewership Up Post-SummerSlam

Submitted by Jeff Whalen on August 23, 2017 - 4:44pm
Posted In:
[Previous Article] - [Next Article] - [Contact Author] - [Forums]



Sponsored Links

-- Just as Raw was earlier in the week, Smackdown Live's viewership also trended upwards this week generating 2.685 million viewers, up from last week's 2.53 million. It was the most watched episode of Smackdown since April 11, which was the Superstar Shakeup that drew over 3 million. Year-over-year, Smackdown was down as well from 2.714 million.

-- On the night, Smackdown finished with the #1 rating in the 18-49 demographic but only 6th overall in terms of overall viewership as it was a strong night of competition.




  • Rajah.com Forums: Join our community & discuss this headline

  • eWrestling.com: WWE News, Spoilers, Results and more

    		•
    Menu Image

    Search rajah.com:


















    © 1997 - 2017 Rajah.com || Contact Us || Privacy Policy

    This site uses cookies to deliver its services, to personalize ads and to analyze traffic. Information about your use of this site is shared with its partners. By using this site, you agree to its use of cookies. For details, click here.