Smackdown Live Viewership Up Post-SummerSlam

-- Just as Raw was earlier in the week, Smackdown Live's viewership also trended upwards this week generating 2.685 million viewers, up from last week's 2.53 million. It was the most watched episode of Smackdown since April 11, which was the Superstar Shakeup that drew over 3 million. Year-over-year, Smackdown was down as well from 2.714 million.

-- On the night, Smackdown finished with the #1 rating in the 18-49 demographic but only 6th overall in terms of overall viewership as it was a strong night of competition.