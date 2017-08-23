Smackdown Dark Matches from Tuesday; WWE Bans Beach Balls at Events

Sponsored Links



-- Prior to Smackdown Live on Tuesday, Breezango defeated the Ascension in a dark match.

-- After Smackdown and 205 Live aired, Randy Orton faced Jinder Mahal in another dark match. Orton was about to hit the RKO on Jinder, but the Singh Brothers interfered causing a DQ finish. After the match, Orton hit the RKO on the brothers to end the show.

-- WWE has reportedly banned beach balls and other inflatable objects from their live events, including related items such as pool noodles, flotation aids, etc.

-- The company issued a memo to security staff at Barclays Center to confiscate any such items immediately, however, some beach balls still made it into the arena before they were noticed and taken away.

-- This rule will almost surely stretch to all other live events that WWE will be holding on an indefinite basis.