Possible Reason Why John Cena Was Moved to Raw

Sponsored Links



-- According to Justin Barrasso's latest article with Sports Illustrated, there was one major reason WWE decided to move John Cena from Smackdown to Raw: Vince McMahon's desire to use Cena to elevate Roman Reigns.

-- The story goes on to state that while there is little doubt that Cena's move to Raw will be a positive to show's ratings, it is more about who Cena is going to draw ratings with and Reigns sits at the top of the list.

-- The decision to move Cena was pretty much cemented once Vince decided that he wanted to build towards a match with Reigns and with the switch in brands, Cena now has a line of fresh new opponents, including Samoa Joe and Braun Strowman.