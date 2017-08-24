Samoa Joe Talks About Possibly Competing In MMA, Lesnar vs. Jon Jones Rumors

Sponsored Links



WWE Superstar Samoa Joe spoke with Myles while at the WWE 2K18 Kickoff over the weekend. During the discussion, Joe was asked about Jon Jones calling out Brock Lesnar after defeating Daniel Cormier.

It's worth noting that the Samoa Joe interview was prior to the news that he tested positive for banned substances in an in-competition drug test taken after the weigh-ins the day before the fight.

Regarding whether or not Lesnar would make a move back to the UFC for a mega-fight with Jones, Joe pointed out that "The Beast Incarnate" likes to "keep his plans tight to his chest."

"Brock is an unusual individual in that he likes to keep his plans tight to his chest," said Joe. "He definitely keeps his options open."

Also during the interview, Joe was asked about whether or not he would ever be interested in making a move from the pro wrestling world to the MMA landscape himself.

"My feet are firmly planted here [in WWE]," said Joe. "I have goals set out, I made a remit to myself that we're going to capture all the gold we can, hang it on the mantelpiece and take it from there. I'm in it to win it."

Check out the complete Samoa Joe interview above or at YouTube.com.