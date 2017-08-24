Vince McMahon Turns 72 Today, Owens Comments On Wizard World Cancellation

Submitted by Matt Boone on August 24, 2017 - 3:27pm
- Vince McMahon celebrates his 72nd birthday today. The longtime WWE Chairman was born on August 24, 1945.

- Kevin Owens was scheduled to appear at the Wizard World Comic Con Chicago event on Friday, August 25th, however was forced to cancel the appearances earlier this week. Owens took to social media on Wednesday to comment on the cancellation, noting it had nothing to do with Wizard World, but instead bad timing issues. You can read Owens' statement regarding the cancellation below.




