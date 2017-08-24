AJ Styles Reveals WrestleMania Goal, Talks About Samoa Joe Succeeding In WWE

Sponsored Links



AJ Styles recently spoke with the folks at Channel Guide Magazine for an interview. Below are some of the highlights.

On considering WWE his home at this point: "I've become more comfortable. This is my home. As before, I was the new guy. Although I've been in the business for a long time, when you come to somebody else's house, it's a different story. Now to be part of this family, it means everything to me. I think maturity has a lot to do with that. As you get older, you mature. Even though guys and girls are adults when they finally get here, they are still a maturity that has to go on and an understanding of how this business works. That way you can be a better part of the team to put your best foot forward and make the team better and not just focus on yourself. If the team plays well, then everyone does well. That's what I want because this place is like a family, and I want everybody to do well."

On Samoa Joe succeeding in WWE and seeing his friends join the company: "Samoa Joe is one of my best friends, so to see him in the ring with Brock [Lesnar] and doing that stuff, it was pretty awesome to see that. Any time I see Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows doing their thing, I'm always excited for them. Then seeing others like a Bobby Roode, Bobby Fish, guys that. I like seeing them in that position and doing well."

On his goal to main event a future WrestleMania: "There is the obvious milestone of main eventing WrestleMania. In the past, I have set things almost out of reach. That way if I reach that goal, then what an amazing trip that was. Then if I don't, it was kind of out of my reach anyway. So, there are things like that I work to and look forward to. I always prepare for the next big thing."

Check out the complete AJ Styles interview at ChannelGuideMag.com.