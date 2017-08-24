Kane Addresses Brock Lesnar Arm-Wrestling Rumor, Strowman's WWE Future

Sponsored Links



Longtime WWE Superstar Kane recently appeared as a guest on WWE Hall Of Famer Jim Ross' Ross Report podcast for an in-depth interview. Below are some of the highlights.

On his belief that Braun Strowman will be a "big star" in WWE: "I think he's doing great and I agree with [Ross that Strowman can be the next big thing in WWE]. I think he's going to be a big star. I was talking to people today that were just talking about him and the thing about it was, when he first came up, he was really green and hadn't been in the [professional wrestling] business very long. He came from a strongman background. He has lost like 50 lbs. or more than that since he came along with WWE, so imagine how big he was before because he's enormous now! He [has] done a good job of getting himself into ring shape. And, I mean, he [has] got it all. And I agree with [Ross]. I think he's going to be a big star.

"He [has] got a great attitude as well and often, unfortunately, that's people's biggest enemy is when you don't have a great attitude, but you've got all the other gifts, you ain't going to go nowhere. But he does have a great attitude. I think he's going to go somewhere."

On rumors of beating Brock Lesnar in an arm-wrestling match: "Years and years ago, Brock and I were at the gym at the same time and we were throwing around some serious weight. And we didn't really have a weightlifting challenge, but we were throwing around some serious weight." Kane continued, "Brock was impressed and he gets on it and we were matching each other pretty well. But yeah, I've heard that story and it [has] morphed into various incarnations, so yeah, no, there was never an arm wrestling match because mine is still intact, so there you go."

Check out the complete episode of "The Ross Report" podcast featuring the Kane interview at PodcastOne.com.