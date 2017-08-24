News on Baron Corbin's Backstage Heat; John Cena Responsible for Stopping His Push?

Sponsored Links



-- According to Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated, John Cena's feedback is primarily responsible for Baron Corbin's push being stopped. The report is that Cena allegedly went straight to Vince McMahon and told him that Corbin wasn't ready to be a star. Barrasso also added that as far as he knows, the social media outburst by Corbin earlier this month had little to do with anything.

-- In the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer does confirm that the decision for Corbin to unsuccessfully cash in his Money in the Bank contract was a last minute move and that as recently as a week before Smackdown, there were no plans at all for it to happen. It is not known whether the original cash-in plans would have been successful or not.

-- Finally, it was also noted in the Observer, that Corbin has heat with a lot of the talent backstage, primarily due to the fact that a lot of people feel he was simply handed opportunities despite a lack of skill in the ring and on the mic.